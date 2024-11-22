James Lawrence Wallace

James Lawrence Wallace of Summerfield, Florida formally of Blue Grass, IA and Pontiac, IL passed away at the age of 78 years.

Jim was born on March 15, 1946 in Centerville, Iowa the son of Harold Wallace and Enid Oliver. Jim graduated from Ottumwa High School 1964. He worked at Caterpillar for 30 years.

Jim loved the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He loved nothing more than to do those activities with his family and friends. He was a member of the Bi State Fishing Club for many years. After moving to Florida 19 years ago he has also enjoyed playing softball and pickle ball.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy Wallace whom he married August 19, 1995. His children Laura (Scott) Querin, Tim (Kim) Wallace, Jennifer (Jeff) Kappeler, Tina (Doug) Bell, and Brian (Jodi) Fitzsimmons and 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Wilbur (Mary) Wallace of Summerfield, FL; Don (Mary) Wallace of Sebring, FL; and Mike (Theresa) Wallace Blue Grass, IA and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and son Carl Fitzsimmons. Donations can be made to the family for a future memorial.

A service will be held Monday, November 25, 2024 at Beyer Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The time of the prayer service will be determined later.