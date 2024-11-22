59.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 22, 2024
type here...

James Lawrence Wallace

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
James Lawrence Wallace
James Lawrence Wallace

James Lawrence Wallace of Summerfield, Florida formally of Blue Grass, IA and Pontiac, IL passed away at the age of 78 years.

Jim was born on March 15, 1946 in Centerville, Iowa the son of Harold Wallace and Enid Oliver. Jim graduated from Ottumwa High School 1964. He worked at Caterpillar for 30 years.
Jim loved the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He loved nothing more than to do those activities with his family and friends. He was a member of the Bi State Fishing Club for many years. After moving to Florida 19 years ago he has also enjoyed playing softball and pickle ball.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy Wallace whom he married August 19, 1995. His children Laura (Scott) Querin, Tim (Kim) Wallace, Jennifer (Jeff) Kappeler, Tina (Doug) Bell, and Brian (Jodi) Fitzsimmons and 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Wilbur (Mary) Wallace of Summerfield, FL; Don (Mary) Wallace of Sebring, FL; and Mike (Theresa) Wallace Blue Grass, IA and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and son Carl Fitzsimmons. Donations can be made to the family for a future memorial.

A service will be held Monday, November 25, 2024 at Beyer Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The time of the prayer service will be determined later.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

A Village of Collier resident offers an idea for Villagers who are complaining about not being allowed to pay poker in recreation centers.

How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes Ed McGinty to task after his latest rant about President-elect Trump.

Donald Trump now complicit in Matt Gaetz coverup

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers a theory about Trump’s desire to push through Matt Gaetz to head the Department of Justice. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans support America’s working men and women

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that it is the Republicans who support America’s working men and women.

Vietnam Vets appreciate those who made golf tourney a success

The local head of the Vietnam Veterans of America is grateful to those who made their recent golf tourney a success.

Photos