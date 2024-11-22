59.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 22, 2024
type here...

Jean Walker

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Jean Walker
Jean Walker

Jean Ann Walker, 86, died on November 17, 2024, in The Villages, Florida after a brief illness.

She was born in Alexandria, Indiana to H Rudoph and Edith Bowers on October 18, 1938, and graduated from Alexandria High School and Butler University in Indianapolis. While in high school and college, Jean Ann was an outstanding athlete and scholar. Her proudest achievement was being one of the first 6 women inducted to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

She was also honored by being inducted into the Butler University Athletic Hall of Fame. Jean Ann taught physical education in the Indianapolis area and was a guidance counselor for 30 years. She also coached and officiated many high school and collegiate basketball games. She also served as president of both the Women’s Recreation Association and of her college sorority, Tri Delta. Jean Ann moved from Indiana to Ft. Myers Beach in 1990 and had many close friends with whom she played cards and traveled. She then moved to the Villages where she continued to play cards and golf.

Jean Ann is survived by a sister-in-law, Teena Bowers, two nieces, Sally Wright (Mark) and Kay Lazar (Jack), 4 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews, all of Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Bowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri Delta or Butler University.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

A Village of Collier resident offers an idea for Villagers who are complaining about not being allowed to pay poker in recreation centers.

How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes Ed McGinty to task after his latest rant about President-elect Trump.

Donald Trump now complicit in Matt Gaetz coverup

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers a theory about Trump’s desire to push through Matt Gaetz to head the Department of Justice. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans support America’s working men and women

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that it is the Republicans who support America’s working men and women.

Vietnam Vets appreciate those who made golf tourney a success

The local head of the Vietnam Veterans of America is grateful to those who made their recent golf tourney a success.

Photos