Jean Walker

Jean Ann Walker, 86, died on November 17, 2024, in The Villages, Florida after a brief illness.

She was born in Alexandria, Indiana to H Rudoph and Edith Bowers on October 18, 1938, and graduated from Alexandria High School and Butler University in Indianapolis. While in high school and college, Jean Ann was an outstanding athlete and scholar. Her proudest achievement was being one of the first 6 women inducted to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

She was also honored by being inducted into the Butler University Athletic Hall of Fame. Jean Ann taught physical education in the Indianapolis area and was a guidance counselor for 30 years. She also coached and officiated many high school and collegiate basketball games. She also served as president of both the Women’s Recreation Association and of her college sorority, Tri Delta. Jean Ann moved from Indiana to Ft. Myers Beach in 1990 and had many close friends with whom she played cards and traveled. She then moved to the Villages where she continued to play cards and golf.

Jean Ann is survived by a sister-in-law, Teena Bowers, two nieces, Sally Wright (Mark) and Kay Lazar (Jack), 4 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews, all of Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Bowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri Delta or Butler University.