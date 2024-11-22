Judith Ann Perkins, 88 of Bushnell, Florida. A loving wife to Pastor John S. Perkins for 66 years, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 20, 2024.

Judith was a member of New Testament Baptist Church of Floral City, Florida. Judith was born in Middletown, Connecticut to Albert and Ruth Apgar, the eldest of three siblings. She graduated from Morgan High School in Clinton, Connecticut in 1955, then went on to graduate as an LPN from Yale New Haven School of Nursing in 1957. Judith graduated Elohim Bible Institute in New York State, Majoring in Christian Education then graduated from Rio Grand Bible Institute with a Spanish major. She then served as a Missionary in Venezuela alongside her husband for 43 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruth Apgar, her sister, Lorraine and brother Ellsworth.

Judith is survived by her husband: John S. Perkins; Sons: Douglas Perkins (Gloria) of Brooksville, Florida, Matthew Perkins (Ginger) of Plainview, Texas; Daughter: Lucinda Jane Chilson (Charles) of Floral City, Florida; Grandchildren: Jason Perkins, Melissa Walker, Thomas Dahl, Chrysta Rigsby, Samantha Mayor, Douglas Dahl, Dereyk Perkins, Jayton Perkins, Britten Perkins, Bennett Perkins, and 15 Great-Grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Indian Hill Baptist Church On Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow to Indian Hill Cemetery.