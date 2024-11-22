Teen Subway worker coordinated theft with boyfriend

A teen Subway worker coordinated a theft with her boyfriend who is charged with stealing $750 from the restaurant’s safe.

The 17-year-old was the sole on-duty employee Sunday night at the Subway on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when she was caught on surveillance putting a deposit slip in the door of the safe to prevent it from completely closing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She completed closing up the restaurant.

A short time later, the teen’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Malik Antwon Baker of Tavares, could be seen on surveillance exiting the men’s bathroom. He climbed over the counter, opened the safe and took the money.

Subway employees viewed the video surveillance and identified the thief as Baker, who was known to be the employee’s boyfriend.

The teen Subway employee returned to work on Wednesday and was questioned by police. She admitted her role in the heist.

Baker is facing a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.