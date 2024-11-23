Georgeanna P. Dunn

Georgeanna Dunn, aged 88, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2024 in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born on November 4, 1936 in Salem, New Jersey to Doris and Joseph Pew. Georgeanna lived a life marked by grace, devotion, and unwavering love for her family, community, and animals.

Georgeanna is survived by her daughters, Pamela Dunn and Lisa Swain, who were the light of her life. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Jessica Scannella (Nicholas), Adrienne Dell’Aquila (Eric Liberato), Tyler Swain (Samantha), Morgan Swain (Nicholas Caccavale), and Micaella Swain. She was also blessed with one great-granddaughter, Bobbi Swain, daughter of Tyler and Samantha. She is also survived by her brother, Curtis Pew, and his wife, Louisa, as well as her loving second husband, Robert “Bob” Hilton.

She is predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children, John S. Dunn Jr.

For over 30 years, Georgeanna dedicated herself to shaping young minds as an educator, spending much of her career as a kindergarten teacher. She was also deeply involved in her church, New Covenant, where she generously volunteered her time and talents. Georgeanna was a woman of elegance, strength, and gentleness. She loved reading, traveling, and creating memories with her family, never missing an important milestone in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

She had a lifelong affection for animals, especially dogs, and her home was always filled with the joy and companionship they brought her. Her favorite scripture, Psalm 23, reflects the deep faith that guided her life. Georgeanna’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and unwavering support for those she held dear.