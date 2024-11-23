Jonathan Voss

Jonathan Vern Voss was born April 25, 1969 in Morrison, Illinois. He passed away November 9, 2024, after a brief stay at Cornerstone Hospice, in The Villages, Florida.

During his early childhood, the Voss family was farming in Lanark, Illinois, where Jon loved to be outside with his Dad and older brother Jeff, driving the John Deere tractors and helping with the cattle. Jon and his siblings participated in 4-H, and showed calves at the county fair. In those years, Jon and Jeff had a champion steer that was shown at the International Livestock Exposition in Chicago, Illinois.

The family moved to Garden Plain, Illinois, and Jon attended Fulton High School, where he excelled at all sports, but especially football, where he broke records as a running back. He was also an excellent trombone player. After graduation, he continued farming with his Dad and brother for many years.

Eventually, Jon moved to South Dakota, where he owned a ranch, and had a large herd of Angus breeding cattle for many years.

Jon moved to Mission, Texas, to be closer to his parents, and was a dedicated caregiver to his Dad. Jon spent his last years in Florida, to be close to family, and to care for his Mom.

Jon is survived by his Mom, Priscilla Voss, of Wildwood, Florida, his brother Jeff of Elizabeth, Illinois, and his sisters Jill Voss and Jackie (Jay) Lansing, both of The Villages, Florida. Jon was preceded in death by his Dad, Vernon.