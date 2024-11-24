Raymond Joseph LeBrun

Raymond Joseph LeBrun, 91, passed away on November 19, 2024. He was born on September 22, 1933, in Penacook, NH, the son of the late Philip and May LeBrun. He was a former East Rochester, NH resident before moving to Summerfield, FL.

Raymond graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Concord, NH, and enlisted in the Air Force in 1951. He attended the Yale School of Language and became a translator during the Korean War. He was stationed at Hanscom AFB; Bermuda; Air Force Academy, Colorado; SHAPE, Belgium; and Pease AFB where he retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 1981. He and his family were extremely proud of his military service.

While in the Air Force, he was responsible for managing personnel. Upon returning to the United States and stationed at Pease AFB, he was assistant to the Base Commander, traveling the Northeast advising enlisted airmen. In addition to his career, he refereed several sports and volunteered with Boy Scouts. Ray loved to camp, taking his family throughout Europe and the US. He was a great storyteller; loved to laugh and host parties for friends and family.

While living in Florida, he loved water volleyball and playing cards on Sunday afternoons. He volunteered for the Marion County Sheriff’s Citizens on Patrol Program and was a former Commander of the Stone Crest Veteran’s Club, an organization he took pride in building.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan H. Travers; brothers, Philip, Felix, Mitchell, Albert, and sister, Rose Sawtelle. He is survived by his wife, Carol Tarbet; two sons Bruce and Lori LeBrun of Fryeburg, ME; Paul LeBrun and partner Sara Barrett of Norridgewock, ME; daughter, Donna and David Archambault of Exeter, NH; step-children Mark and Linda Fluxe of Summerfield, FL; Kathy and Rick Miller of Clearmont, FL; grandchildren Aaron, Justin, Mariah, and Joey; step-grandchildren Chris, Corey, and Courtney; step-greatgrandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.