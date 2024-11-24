67.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 24, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Seldon Gust Johnson 98 years old, Passed away Friday November 15, 2024. He was a long time resident of The Villages, FL and resided his remaining years within steeplechase gracious retirement facility. He was married to Alice Marie Johnson for over 70 years.

Born in 1927 in Greeley, CO being raised mainly by his mother and aunt Ellen and Bessy Clair Seldon decided serving in the tail end of WW II on the USS Maryland would be Ideal. Upon return and graduating from the University of Colorado with a B.A. degree and working with the National center for atmospheric research.

He went on to work for Esquire magazine briefly before joining George Rosecrans at Syntec Pharmaceutical Corporation. While working with Syntec, seldon resided in the Bahamas where he played a big role in employing a lot of the locals and establishing jobs within the industry. His retirement in Florida with Alice was long lived and well traveled. always being around family during holidays was pertinent to Seldon. He would have also liked to have his nurses know they played a big role in his comfort.

He is survived by his son Daniel Cody Johnson; grandsons Kyle Patrick Johnson and Jay Christian Johnson; and many great-grandchildren

