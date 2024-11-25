Kenneth E. Bernier

Kenneth Bernier, age 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 21, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Ken was surrounded by love and care during his final days, a testament to the deep bonds he created throughout his life.

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Marie Agnes “Aggie” and Edgar “Bunny” Bernier. Ken graduated from Lawrence High School before serving proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He went on to become the proud owner of several businesses over the years, including The North Andover Animal House and Pillar to Post, where his entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic left a lasting impression.

Ken’s laughter, big and booming, was one of his trademarks, and his quick wit and charm will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He lived a life rich in friendship, from his days growing up on the streets of Lawrence to his cherished moments spent with the gang on “The Corner.” He was a fixture at Gabe’s donut shop, the Pet Store, and a dedicated coach to his son Bryan’s baseball team in Salem. Ken was also beloved by his friends in The Villages, where he found another group of kindred spirits to share in his love of life and adventure.

Ken had a passion for travel and exploration. Whether it was a spontaneous car ride to Fryeburg, Maine, a beach trip, or his infamous tours of Lawrence—showing the family the many homes he had lived in—Ken’s sense of adventure was never far behind. His minivan was often packed with family as they set off on new memories, always seeking the next journey.

Ken had a deep love for animals, especially his beloved dogs. His bond with them was unbreakable, and he took great pride in training them, particularly Ginger, a dog he trained to serve as a service animal. After his own near-death experience with pancreatitis, Ken found a new purpose in bringing Ginger to hospitals, where they would visit sick children and patients. His compassion and dedication to bringing joy and comfort to others through Ginger’s presence was just one example of his selflessness and caring nature.

Ken was also a dedicated educator who taught college courses at Southern New Hampshire University, Daniel Webster College, MacIntosh College, and several other local institutions. His passion for teaching and mentoring students left a lasting impact on many, and he was admired for his commitment to fostering learning and growth in the academic community.

In his later years, Ken followed his love for golf, relocating to The Villages, where he embraced a lifestyle filled with golf, fun, and the company of friends. His love for the game and his zest for life defined his retirement years, bringing him great joy and fulfillment.”

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his son, Bryan Bernier, and wife Jennifer; his daughter, Melissa Grant, and husband Alexander; and his cherished grandchildren, Cody, Maxwell, Avery, and Faith: his stepson, Brian Crowell; and many dear friends, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepdaughter, Kate Crowell and his parents and sister, Elizabeth Fedenyszen. He was previously married to Rachel (Branca) Bernier.

Ken will be dearly missed, but his legacy of laughter, friendship, and adventure will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.