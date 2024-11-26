Lorraine TenEyck

Lorraine Florence Katheren (Zimmerman) TenEyck. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lorraine TenEyck of The Villages, Florida who died 12 November 2024 after a long illness.

Mrs. TenEyck was born Lorraine Florence Zimmerman on 11 September 1934 in Batavia NY the daughter of Harry and Florence (Brennan) Zimmerman. Like many in New York, she was a factory worker, working for Greenwoods Cannery in Waterloo NY, and later for Seneca Knitting Mill in Seneca Falls NY, until medically retiring in 1988. She was predeceased by her mother (2003) and father (1992), loving husband Earl (2007), three brothers Edward Zimmerman (1938), John Zimmerman (1966), Lenard (Jimmy) Zimmerman (2023), and sister Evelyn (Zimmerman) Plucinic (2011).

Surviving are three children, Rhonda Storey (Dennis) of The Villages Florida, Earlene Reynolds (Thomas) of Bluffton South Carolina, and David TenEyck (Terri) of Waterloo New York, and her brother Robert Zimmerman of Salina Kansas. Two sisters-in-law, Marlene (TenEyck) Healy and Joan (TenEyck) Savage. Eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Lorraine loved to spend time with her precious dogs through the years, Fluffy and Cuddles being the last ones, along with Rhonda and Dennis’ cats Binks and BeBe. She also loved to swim in her pool and go to the beach when she was younger. In her senior years she absolutely loved to watch cooking shows (all of them).

Memorial Service will be held at Village of Faith (VOF) Church, 8653 County Road 127, Wildwood, Florida 34785 on 6 December 2024. There will be greeting from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the internment following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5740 S. Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. The internment will include her late husband Earl R. TenEyck.