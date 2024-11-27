Jerry Dale Hyland

Jerry Dale Hyland, 82, The Villages, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2024 at Freedom Pointe Place assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages, Florida. Jerry was born on November 20, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois to his parents Voris Hyland and Elizabeth (Cox) Hyland.

Jerry was married to his high school sweetheart Patrica for 57 years until her death in 2020. In total they were together for 62 years. She was truly the love of his life and always the focus of it.

He had a 30 + year career as a Plant Engineer for Caterpillar in Mt. Joy, Iowa and Peoria, Illinois until his retirement. He excelled at using his logic and problem-solving skills in everything he did and was always determined to overcome every challenge he came across. The other passion in his life was music. He learned to play the piano at a young age and worked throughout his life to become an excellent performer and pianist.

He had a 30-year career as a church organist, was the primary music director for over 20 youth, high school and community theatre plays, played in several dance and jazz bands and was a ballpark organist for the single A team in Davenport, Iowa. He particularly loved classical arrangements. By his own estimate, he played in front of nearly 1 million people in his life including weddings, funerals, church services and ballpark crowds. His favorite thing in music was working with youth and teaching them through his work in community theater.

Jerry is survived by his two loving sons: Chris Hyland (Julie) of Oskaloosa, Iowa and Eric Hyland (Becky) of Appleton, Wisconsin; five grandchildren: Kelly, Alex, Angela, Rachel and Trent; several loving nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife Patricia Rose Hyland.