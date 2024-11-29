Follow these simple tips to protect yourself from fraud this holiday season

This holiday season, we are sharing tips to help Floridians avoid falling victim to common schemes.

Last year, consumers nationwide reported losing more than $10 billion to fraud — an increase of more than $1 billion over the previous year.

To guard against fraud, Floridians should follow these tips:

Beware of high-pressure solicitations and too good to be true offers;

Check account statements regularly;

Use credit cards for transactions online; and

Create strong, unique passwords for financial accounts.

Our office has two consumer-related programs to help Floridians learn about common and emerging scams. Consumer Alerts are packed full of information about new and emerging scams. Scams at a Glance Program resources are free, easy to share guides with tips to avoid common schemes.

Check out both of these resources and more at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.