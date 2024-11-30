Andrea Evans

Andrea Evans, 77, of the Villages FL, passed away on November 24, 2024. Andrea was born in Sharon/Hermitage, PA to Julia and Kenneth Yonkers, where she attended Hickory High School.

Andrea received her nursing degree and worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for nearly 20 years until she returned to school to pursue a career as a Licensed Social Worker. Andrea was also very passionate about her career as a social worker for Hospice of the Valley. Andrea relocated to The Villages, FL where she enjoyed participating in their many clubs associated with social work, nursing, dancing, and music. She particularly enjoyed attending social events, especially the Doo Wop and Friends Club and the Elvis Remembered Club.

Andrea is survived by her daughters Lauren (Aaron) Dorger and Lydia (Kevin) Jackson, granddaughters Julia and Evelyn, sister Linda Yonkers Swope, and brothers Kenneth (Carlotta) Yonkers, Fran (Laurie) Yonkers, several beloved nieces, nephews, grandnephews, numerous friends and co-workers. Andrea was predeceased by her husband, Richard Evans.

A celebration of life open house will be held at The Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club located at 17135 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, FL on Monday December 2, 2024, from12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres/cocktails to be served. Additionally, a memorial/celebration of life will be held in the Ohio/Pennsylvania area at a later date.