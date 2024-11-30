56.5 F
Candice Neva Dennis
Candice Neva Stelker Dennis, 68, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away on November 25, 2024. Born on December 19, 1955, in Newark, New Jersey, to Joseph Stelker and Eleanor Decker, Candy was known for her boundless love, laughter, and dedication to her family, friends, and career.

After moving to Texas and meeting Steve Dennis, her beloved husband, online, Candy relocated to Florida, where they married on March 18, 2000, and built a beautiful life together. She worked at The Villages VCCDD from 1999 until her retirement in 2020. Never one to slow down, Candy took a new role at the City of Fruitland Park in 2021, where she continued to make a positive impact.

Candy had a deep love for travel, especially to the Jersey Shore and Kauai, Hawaii, and cherished time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Steve Dennis, her half-brother Joey Stelker, her nephews, and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Candy’s vibrant spirit, kindness, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Photos