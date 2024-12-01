Edwin George Fillman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edwin Fillman, who departed this world peacefully near his home in Florida on November 10, 2024. A proud Air Force veteran, Ed was known for his vibrant personality, his passion for community, and his unwavering love for family.

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Ed embraced life with gusto, always bringing his unique spirit and humor to those around him. After moving to The Villages in Florida in 2010, Ed and wife Joan wasted no time in discovering all that their new community had to offer. In addition to developing many new friendships, Ed enjoyed trips to the gym, the Quoits league, Dragon boating, serving with the local CERT emergency preparedness team and finding new adventures with Joan on over 20 Cruises.

His commitment to his neighbors began as a young man as he served with his local volunteer Fire Department, Willian Penn Fire Company as Assistant Chief and President. Ed was an honored Lifetime member. Ed’s work career led him into a variety of positions with favorite being his time as the Practice Administrator in the Neurosurgery Department at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He finished out his long career with a successful role in HVAC sales.

Ed had a natural gift for connection – nobody was ever a stranger to him. Whether a friendly chat with a neighbor or a toast with friends over his favorite Tito’s, he made everyone feel like family. Known for his love of storytelling and spirted opinions, Ed brought laughter and warmth to every gathering, often sharing stories that brightened the room. With a fondness for seafood (especially raw oysters) and good company, he lived for those moments filled with conversation, humor and a shared meal.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joan, his son Scott, daughter Kathy and husband Rick, son Kurt and wife Cathleen as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. All will remember him for his courage, loyalty, humor and love of life. He was a true friend to many and a source of strength and wisdom to those who knew him best.