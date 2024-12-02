Karen Kay Gordon

The Villages – Karen Kay Gordon, a wonderful lady with a warm smile and a big heart, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2024 at the age of 84, with family at her side. Born to John and Katharyn Heid on September 21,1940, the foundation of Karen’s life was her family.

Karen’s journey began in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she grew up with her older brother, Robert. Her childhood was filled with the simple joys of Midwestern life, which laid the foundation for her nurturing spirit. After graduating from Southport High School in 1958, she pursued her passion for education at Ball State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1962.

It was while attending college that Karen met Ken Gordon. They were married in Karen’s family church on September 2, 1962, and their marriage of 62 years was a testament to their enduring love. Together, they raised two children: Kim and Kevin, who were Karen’s pride and joy.

Karen taught high school briefly after college and then spent years enjoying her true passion of being a mom. She was always available to her kids, whether volunteering in their classrooms, serving as a Girl Scout troop leader, helping coach their sports teams, or simply attending to cheer them on in all their endeavors.

Her life outside the classroom was always filled with rich hobbies. Karen and Ken thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, often traveled with a close group of friends, and played card games with friends and family. Karen had a talent for decorating and excelled in wallpapering, contributing her skills to the homes she and Ken owned, as well as for others. An avid bridge player, she cherished the game and played it throughout her adult life until she fell ill in the winter of 2023.

In 1978, the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. With the kids now older, Karen took on some part-time jobs, but the one she loved the most was managing the credit union at Mercy Hospital Anderson, which she did until 1994 when she and Ken moved south, eventually settling in The Villages, Florida in 2000.

Karen’s family will forever remember her good home-cooking and especially her chocolate cake and Rice Krispie treats, which were family favorites often requested by her children, grandchildren, and, in recent years, her great-grandchildren. Her hand-knitted baby blankets were woven with love for her great-grandchildren, and her hand-knitted dishcloths were highly sought after within the family and as gifts for others.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert Heid, Karen’s memory is honored by her devoted husband, Ken; her children, Kim (Bill) Bresler and Kevin Gordon; her six grandchildren, Katie (Dan) Brunck, Allie (Derek) Bowles, Christopher (Deanne) Bresler, Jessica (Branden) Scott, Savannah Gordon, and Kevin Gordon, Jr.; and her eight great-grandchildren, Audrey, Claire, and Charlie Brunck; Alden, Addie and Luke Bowles; Matthew Bresler; and Peyton Scott. She is also survived by her three sisters-in-law and four nieces, as well as many close friends.