63.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 2, 2024
type here...

Lillian Elaine Hyatt

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Lillian Elaine Hyatt
Lillian Elaine Hyatt

Lillian Elaine Hyatt, 75, of Summerfield, FL passed away Thursday, November 28, 2024. She was born October 26, 1949, in Lockport, NY to Albert and Ethel (nee Jacobs) Babcock.

She enjoyed spending time with her deaf friends, her brothers and sisters in Christ and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Bobbie and Tina; and brothers: Ed and Rance.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Samuel Dale Hyatt; sons: Joshua (Tara) Coon and Micah Hyatt; daughter, Tiffany (Jason) Temple; sisters: Jacqueline Fields, Carol (John) Genet and Faith (Bill) Kugler; brother, Gene (Maria) Olsen; 6 grandchildren: Aaron, Hailey, and Trinity Temple and Kevin, Landon and Ashton Coon and 3 great-grandchildren: Michael and Jason Temple, and Paisley McCormick and loved by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church 10345 S.W. 27th Ave. Ocala, FL 34476.

All friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life memorial service.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stop the steal!

With a beat of sarcasm, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing Ed McGinty’s letters!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says it’s time for Villages-News.com to stop publishing Letters to the Editor from Ed McGinty.

Let’s move on from Ed McGinty and enjoy some holiday peace

A reader from the Village of Liberty Park writes that it is time to move on from Ed McGinty’s political rants and enjoy some holiday peace.

Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident writes that outspoken political activist Ed McGinty needs to accept the fact that Trump won the election.

Ed McGinty says he won’t back down when it comes to Trump

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Ed McGinty demonstrates that he won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos