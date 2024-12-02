Lillian Elaine Hyatt

Lillian Elaine Hyatt, 75, of Summerfield, FL passed away Thursday, November 28, 2024. She was born October 26, 1949, in Lockport, NY to Albert and Ethel (nee Jacobs) Babcock.

She enjoyed spending time with her deaf friends, her brothers and sisters in Christ and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Bobbie and Tina; and brothers: Ed and Rance.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Samuel Dale Hyatt; sons: Joshua (Tara) Coon and Micah Hyatt; daughter, Tiffany (Jason) Temple; sisters: Jacqueline Fields, Carol (John) Genet and Faith (Bill) Kugler; brother, Gene (Maria) Olsen; 6 grandchildren: Aaron, Hailey, and Trinity Temple and Kevin, Landon and Ashton Coon and 3 great-grandchildren: Michael and Jason Temple, and Paisley McCormick and loved by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church 10345 S.W. 27th Ave. Ocala, FL 34476.

All friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life memorial service.