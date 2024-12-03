Corinne Susan DeLisio

57.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our mother Corinne DeLisio (Carrara).
Corinne joined her deceased mother Florence and father Michael Carrara in heaven on November 29, 2024 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her devoted husband Victor of 59 years, her children Victor DeLisio, Christine (Christopher) Cavoto and Richard (Laura) DeLisio, and her grandchildren Salvatore, Adrianna, Christopher, and Jenna, and sister Diane Marino.

Corinne was a loving wife and mother and took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren. She was loved by all that met her. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.

Services will take place at Lady Lake Chapel Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Gathering of Friends will begin at 10:00 a.m.

