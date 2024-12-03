Marilyn Kay Cooper

Marilyn Kay Cooper, 86, of The Villages, FL passed peacefully in to the arms of Jesus on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice.

She was born December 4, 1937 in Great Bend, KS to Roy and Lillie (Mische) LeRoy. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Gareld “Gary” Cooper. They were married on November 10,1956 and just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with three children, Brent (Liz) Cooper, Kimberly (Ted) Best and Keri (Ken) Dillie. She was an incredible, loving mother to her children and “Mumsie” to her grandchildren, Harrison and Hayden Cooper, Katie (Cole) Schmeling, Kyle (Emily) Dillie, Ana Best and great-granddaughter, Sophie Schmeling. Her family was her pride and joy!

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Harry and Velma “Toots” Cooper and her siblings Elverta Yahne (Gale) Lawrence (Ted), Glenn LeRoy, Shirley Skinner (Jerry) Stephenson (Doug), Donna Clark (Allan) and her sister-in-law Beverly Cooper Burns (Larry) Tullis (Warren). She is survived by her sister-in-law Lorna LeRoy and numerous nieces and nephews. With Marilyn’s passing, the “Fabulous Five” siblings have been reunited!

Marilyn was raised on a farm in Great Bend, KS where she attended a one room school house for eight years prior to attending and graduating from Great Bend High School. She belonged to 4H and enjoyed participating in plays, choir, orchestra and being the editor of the newspaper and holding class offices. Upon graduation, Marilyn was a court reporter for the probate judges of Barton County, KS and McComb County, MI.

Marilyn’s adult life was filled with many adventures and moves as an Air Force military wife for eight years and with Gary’s State Farm Insurance career. She was an incredible homemaker “domestic engineer” as she created numerous, beautiful homes for her family as they moved throughout the US. She had excellent organizational and secretarial skills that she utilized as an elementary school secretary and in various offices on the campus of Purdue University. She was an avid Purdue Boilermakers fan!

Marilyn was a breast cancer survivor since 1975. She was able to use her cancer diagnosis to help support others on their cancer journeys.

She brought joy to everyone she met whether it was a smile and hello to a stranger on the street or her closest friends and family. She was a beautiful example of someone living out her Christian faith. She was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL. She brought smiles and laughter to those she visited as “Birdie” the clown through the Smiles Unlimited Universal Clown Ministry. Marilyn had the gift of hospitality and loved opening her home to friends and family. Her life was filled with service to others as a volunteer at church, her children’s activities, Elks, the hospital gift shop for many years, community events, and welcoming new neighbors. She enjoyed traveling, cruising, golf, crafts, card/game nights, her Bunco and Red Hat groups, and most of all making memories with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Marilyn will forever be loved and missed until we are reunited in heaven. May we all live a life that honors her and our Father in heaven just as she lived her life. She left us with these verses, Philippians 1:9-11, that she titled, “Family Prayer.”

Marilyn’s Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2025 at The Savannah Center, 1545 North Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, FL. Her internment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell upon Gary’s passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marilyn Cooper to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or place of your choice.