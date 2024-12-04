Martin Willard Waechter

Martin Willard Waechter, 83, passed away at his home in Bushnell, Florida on December 1, 2024. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 1, 1941 to Willard and Harriet, the second of six kids.

Marty was larger than life and lived it to the fullest. He never met a stranger, and a joke was always ready to go (“does anyone have a hammerfore?”). Most often he brought life and vigor to any group he was a part of. He spent his life in Construction, and enjoyed travel, fishing, card playing and telling stories. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Marty worked to become a General Contractor, specializing in remodeling structures, and later he worked in parts Fabrication for Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor, Indiana. After retiring he moved from Portage, Indiana to Bushnell, Florida where he had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Bushnell for 22 years.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (nee Kindle) of 59 years of Hammond, Indiana and then Bushnell, Florida; Sons: Daniel (Marin) Waechter of Tamuning, Guam; Michael (Natalie) Waechter of Chicago, Illinois; James (Liana) Waechter of Chesterton, Indiana; David (Susannah) Waechter of Valparaiso, Indiana; Grandchildren: Evelyn, Charles, Claire, Alice, Austin, Grace, Caleb, Jack, and Liv; Great Grandchildren: Atticus and Eziah; Sisters: Janet (Ed) Shelton of Franklin Wisconsin; Judy (Ron) Slippy of Krakow Wisconsin; Brothers: Daniel (Linda) Waechter of Crown Point, Indiana; David (Katherine) Waechter of Travelers Rest, S.C. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Harriet and sister Linda Wood.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Bushnell from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service starting at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers a donation of goods or financial support can be made to the Shoebox Ministry at the first Baptist Church of Bushnell.