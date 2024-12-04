Thomas Ashworth

Thomas George Ashworth, 74, was called Home by Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in Lady Lake, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deb (Bishop) Ashworth; daughters Jennifer (Brian) Tutt & Amy (Aaron) Bruckner; sons Matt (Marie) Ashworth, Brett (Rachel) Ashworth, Nick (Jenna) Ashworth, & Joe (Gina) Ashworth; grandchildren Jeremy (Abby) Tutt, Allison (Seth) McBride, Jack (Emma) Tutt, Ethan Tutt, Daundre (Alexandria) Ashworth, Josiah, Natalie, Devon, Hayley, Melanie, Zoe, Oliver, Willa, & Wendall Ashworth; great-grandchildren Emersyn McBride & Michael Tutt; brothers Bill (LaVonne) Ashworth & Michael (Kim) Ashworth; sisters Jayne Thomas & Pat (Doug) Wrensch; mothers-in-law, Irene Schmitt & Barb Bishop; brother-in-law Steve (Mary) Bishop; sister-in-law Kathie (Steve) Cupp; many nieces, nephews, and brothers & sisters in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis & Ruth (McCarty) Ashworth; fathers-in-law Jerry Bishop & Donald Schmitt; brother-in-law Marty Thomas; and sisters-in-law Kathy Ashworth & Anita Ashworth.

Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and retired to Lady Lake, Florida with the love of his life. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1968 and completed his Tool & Die Apprenticeship at Lakeshore Technical Institute. Tom worked as a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker at E.A. Doyle Corporation, Kohler Company, and Lear Corporation. He was a part-time rural mailman for the USPS before retirement.

He loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith in Jesus with others! Tom’s focus was always Jesus, and most everyone he met was told, “Jesus Loves You”. His other favorite activities were times with his children and grandchildren playing basketball, catch, one-on-one time out, cards at Subway, watching movies, playing pool, and putzing at his workbench.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 2pm at Revolution Church, 407 Factory Street in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Dessert, coffee, and time for fellowship to follow. A service in Lady Lake, Florida will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.