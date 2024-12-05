John Joseph Ellis

John Joseph Ellis, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2024. He was born Tuesday, July 27, 1943, in Chicago, IL.

He and Jeanette moved to The Villages, FL after living in the Virgin Islands for 24 years; during that time he worked as a bankruptcy trustee. He was a Ham Radio Operator, call sign NP2B and an active contributing member of The Villages Amateur Radio Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Mildred (nee Polak) Ellis; and sister-in-law: Nancy Compton.

He was survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanette (nee Bramlett) Ellis.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Private family interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to American Radio Relay League. Mail to: Kevin Beal, K8EAL ARRL Director of Development 225 Main Street, Newington, CT. 06111-1494 Telephone 860-594-0317