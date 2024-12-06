Mary Elizabeth Asbell

Beth Asbell was born December 24, 1966, the eighth of nine children, to Jesse and Jewell (Cockrell) Isbell of Lawrenceburg, TN. She entered her eternal Heavenly home on December 3, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

When she was in high school, her family moved from Lawrenceburg to Graham, NC, where she graduated from the Bible Wesleyan Christian School. She attended Bible college at Union Bible Seminary where she met the love of her life, Rev. Jeffrey Asbell. She was a faithful, loving Wife, Grandmother, and an outstanding Queen of the parsonage (pastor’s wife). She labored alongside her husband for 32 years in the ministry, with 4 1/2 of those years served in Ukraine. She labored faithfully in Ukraine, especially ministering to the children.

She was instrumental in coordinating the distribution of medical supplies to orphanages that desperately needed them after the fall of communism. For the past five years, the Asbells have pastored the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Lady Lake, Florida. Before her illness, she worked as a medical coder at The Villages Health and was loved by all. Next to God and the Church, her passion was to help and strengthen her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Jesse and mother Jewell Isbell, of Lawrenceburg, TN, and three grandchildren Kinsley, Ashmeal, and Abram.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Asbell, son Jonathan and wife Diane Asbell, daughter Leah (Asbell) Nixon and husband Nick, and grandchildren Audrianna, Kaden, Ayah, Adin, and Kalena. She is also survived by her siblings Jesse and wife Kathy, David and wife Connie, Teresa, and husband Randy, Kenneth, and wife Rosemary, Vicki and husband Gene, Timmy and wife Michelle, Tina and husband Jimmy, Karen and husband John.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks to make a donation in her honor.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/assist-asbell-family-after-cancer-fight?attribution_id=sl:340b9bed-99ac-40ae-9f9c b681bca2fdb1&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=email