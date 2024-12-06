57.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

POA official dies after falling at his home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

An official with the Property Owners Association has died after a fall at his home in The Villages.

Gilbert Windsor fell and hit his head Monday in the driveway of his home in the Village of Bonita, according to POA President Cliff Wiener. Windsor was 77.

Most recently, Windsor ran unsuccessfully in an attempt to unseat Jerry Vicenti, chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors. Vicenti prevailed in the November election.

Gilbert Windsor
Gilbert Windsor

Windsor was a fixture at local government meetings and frequently called for transparency that would benefit residents, citizens and taxpayers.

He was serving as vice president of the POA at the time of his death.

Prior to moving to The Villages with his wife 14 years ago, Windsor had been active in politics in his home state of Maryland.

He had been the owner and president of Edison Electrical Enterprises.

While he was back in Maryland, he was also active in the Dorchester County Fireman’s Association and he was a Little League manager for 12 years.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident says that our nation is rejoicing to see the country recover after Biden's mismanagement. Of course, Ed McGinty is not sharing in the joy.

Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

A Village of Santiago reader, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the MAGA people in The Villages.

Photos