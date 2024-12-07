Bil Spaude

Bil Spaude, of Bushnell, Florida, passed away on November 16, 2024, at the age of 85. He was born on November 4, 1939, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, to William and Mary Alice Spaude.

A man of boundless energy and vision, Bil dedicated much of his life to serving and uplifting others. In 2001, he founded the Sumter Youth Center in Bushnell and Wildwood, FL, and served as its President from its inception, tirelessly working to provide opportunities and support for local youth which still serves the community today. He also proudly served as Mayor of Bushnell from 2011 to 2023. Before moving to the Bushnell area, Bil served his apprenticeship in the Air Conditioning field eventually taking over RV Money, Inc. serving the St. Petersburg/Tampa area as a General Contractor.

After which, turning that business over into the first Spiro Air Conditioning manufacturer in the SE of the US. This is the Air Conditioning tubed ductwork seen in most restaurants and shopping centers today. Bil was a passionate supporter of the Dixie Youth Travel Ball Team, and his enthusiasm for sports extended to his lifelong involvement in the go-kart racing community. Starting as a racer in the 1960s, he remained deeply engaged in the sport, cheering on and assisting his son, Tod, and grandson, Bret, as they carried on his legacy.

Traveling across the country to races, Bil cherished the friendships and camaraderie he found in the go-karting world. Beyond his public service and hobbies, Bil enjoyed watching football, tackling real estate projects, and working on family endeavors. Known for his wisdom and willingness to lend an ear, he touched countless lives with his advice and kindness.

Bil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandy; his children, Tod Spaude (Gilley) of Bushnell, FL, and Amy Lyn Hambly (Pat) of Stonington, CT; his grandchildren, Rachel, Bret (Rebecca), Christy (Randall); and his great-grandchildren, Colin, Cooper, and Heidi. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Alice Gage (Tom) of Springhill, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Alice Spaude, and his sister, Linda Spaude. Bil’s life of service, love for family, and dedication to his community will not be forgotten.

A visitation will be held at Purcell Chapel on Monday, December 16, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and the service starting at 5:00 p.m.