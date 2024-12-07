Deanne Jonay Fry

Deanne Jonay Fry, 87 of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2024. She was born to John and Viola Montgomery on August 19th, 1937, in Rocky Ford, Colorado.

She married James Fry on December 15th, 1956, in Rocky Ford, Colorado. Deanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was deeply loved by many in her community of Mount Carmel, Illinois, where she and Jim lived for nearly 50 years.

Deanne is survived by her husband, James D. Fry, of The Villages, Florida; her daughter, Terri Lynn Edwards, also of The Villages, Florida; her son, Kevin Scott Fry, of Canton, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kirby (Mike) Cheesman and Shelby (Gary) Howder, and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jemma, and Corrin Cheesman.

Deanne was a school counselor and coordinator of special education for School District 348 in Mount Carmel. She thoroughly enjoyed her work in the school district where she made a significant and positive impact on numerous lives. Her colleagues and students alike loved and respected her. She was also a youth leader and Sunday School teacher for many years at First Baptist Church in Mount Carmel.

Deanne loved traveling with friends and family, creating countless memories during many vacations. An avid golfer, Deanne cherished her time spent with friends on the golf course. Her skill, dedication, and love of the sport led her to win numerous golf awards, including Gold and Silver medals in the National Senior Games.