Geraldine Krill

Saturday, December 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Geraldine R. Krill, 93, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

She was born in Belleville, IL, daughter of the late William and Mamie Goalby.

Gerry started her career as a Clothing Buyer which eventually led to her owning her own Women’s Clothing Boutique named “Just For You By Gerry”.

Gerry and Charles loved living in the Villages, FL, for over 30 years. They were very active in St. Timothy’s Church where they were Charter Members of the “Young At Hearts Club”. She was also a past president of the Ladies Guild of St. Timothy’s, and active in Homes For Humanity as well as several other charitable organizations.

She is survived by her children Kirk Krill, Bridget Adrain (Bill), Eric Krill, Allison Fahsl (Jon) and Collin Krill (Theresa); nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her husband Charles, and daughters Stephanie Krill and Alicia Alves.

Funeral arrangements are pending with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Church, Lady Lake, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Timothy Church Food Pantry 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

