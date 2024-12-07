Gilbert Edison Windsor, Jr. age 77, was born in Cambridge MD, on February 24, 1947, and passed away suddenly, on December 02, 2024 in the Villages, FL.

He was the son of Gilbert Windsor, Sr. and Susanne Mills Windsor Elliott. Gilbert was raised by his mother and step father Eugene Elliot.

He attended local schools and graduated from Cambridge High school and attended the University of Maryland. Gilbert pursued a career in the electrical industry. He retired as Owner/President of Edison Electrical Enterprises.

Gilbert was active in politics in The Villages, he was Vice President of the Property Owners Association, POA. He attended New Covenant United Methodist Church. Gilbert was an avid golfer and excited to make a Hole in One!

Gilbert was predeceased by his infant son, Brian Keith Windsor and Gilbert E. “Gibby” Windsor, III. Gilbert is survived by his wife Sally of The Villages, FL and a stepson Scott Stone (Katherine) of West Palm Beach, FL. He is also survived by three sons, Christopher, Chad, (Kari) of Easton, MD and Nicholas, (Rachel) of Loxahatchee, FL. Gilbert is also survived by four grandchildren, Elliot, Connor, Olivia of Easton, MD and Hayden Stone of West Palm Beach, FL.

To honor Gilbert’s wishes there will be no services. You are invited you to celebrate Gilbert’s memory in your own way. He will be with us all in spirit.