Saturday, December 7, 2024
Kimberly Rice

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Kimberly Rice, 65, of Lafayette, IN passed away December 4, 2024, in The Villages, FL. She was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lafayette.

Kim married Michael Rice on June 23, 1978, in Lafayette. She enjoyed camping, golfing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Mike; beloved children Andrea (Dustin) Floyd, Jason (Emily) Rice grandchildren; Bailey, Haven, Brynna, Tessa, Grant, and Cora; mother Anita Barker; brother Kevin (Chrissy) Peters; sisters MaryAnne (Walter) Rader and Marsha (Dwaine) Hufford; brother in laws Tony (Judy) Rice, Tim (Sharon) Rice, Monte (Saundra) Rice, Jerry (Karen) Rice and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Norman and stepmother Judy Peters; stepfather Frank Barker; father and mother-in-law Robert and Donna Rice; brother-in-law Daryl Rice; and nephew Derek Hufford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Good Shepherd Baptist Church building fund at 1024 Elizabeth St, Lafayette IN 47904 or Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region.

