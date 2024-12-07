Plan for more than 400 homes will put more pressure on Lake Ella Road

A proposed development up for approval would put more traffic on Lake Ella Road.

The Fruitland Park Commission will hold a hearing during Thursday’s 6 p.m. meeting regarding the proposed 145-acre subdivision called the Enclave at Lake Geneva. The developer, Fruitland Park Development IV LLC, is seeking an annexation of a 9.67-acre parcel into the city and the addition of that parcel to the original 135.4 acre parcel.

The development would be located on the south edge of Lake Ella Road and west of U.S. Hwy. 27/441. It would include up to 416 housing units.

Both Lake Ella Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 have been given a “D” rating by the Florida Department of Transportation. When a roads are given a “D” rating it means that the roads are approaching an unstable flow with drivers having little freedom to select their own speeds. Directly across from the proposed subdivision the Hidden Oaks and Padgett Estates subdivision entrances open on to Lake Ella Road. To the west along Lake Ella Road Green Key Estates and the Lake Ella Manor all exit on to Lake Ella Road. All of these subdivisions have been annexed into Lady Lake.

Eastbound traffic on Lake Ella Road is forced to turn right at the junction with U.S. Hwy. 27/441. When completed the Enclave at Lake Geneva will also have a southern exit onto Spring Lake Road.

For a more detail look at the planned development, check out this link: Lake Ella Subdivision proposal