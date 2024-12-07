59.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 7, 2024
type here...

Properties of The Villages rep leads toy collection at sales office

By David Towns
Comments

A Properties of The Villages sales representative has pitched in to help the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Christmas program.

The sales rep, Greg Yoder, manned a table Friday afternoon filled with beautiful poinsettias in the drive-thru area behind the Properties of The Villages sales office at Lake Sumter Landing. Yoder had contacted clients who had purchased  homes from him over the 30 years he has been active in The Villages and asked them to donate a toy to the sheriff’s Christmas program. He promised each client who came in a beautiful poinsettia in return for their donation.

Greg Yoder thanks a Villager for her donation to the Soumter County Sheriff s Christmas program
Greg Yoder thanks a Villager for her donation to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Christmas program.

More than 50 Villagers pitched in to aid Yoder’s effort to support the Sheriff’s Office Christmas Program which benefits children in all areas of Sumter County. Toys donated ranged from Barbie dolls to bicycles.

Sumter County Sheriff s Captain Robert Siemer thanks Villager s for their doanations to the Christmas progam.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Siemer thanks Villager s for their donations to the Christmas program.

Captain Robert Siemer was on the scene to thank each Villager as they helped collect donated toys. Siemer, who has been district commander in The Villages for several years, said he is “always impressed by the generosity of Villagers.” Siemer brought a truck to haul the donated items to the sheriff’s office annex on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident suggests that Ed McGinty try looking in the mirror.

Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

A Village of Amelia resident recommends that columnist Marsha Shearer try tuning into Fox News and get a more informed opinion.

Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

A Village of LaBelle reader says it’s time for Ed McGinty to “let it go” and she scolds Villages-News.com for publishing his Letters to the Editor.

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Photos