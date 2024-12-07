Properties of The Villages rep leads toy collection at sales office

A Properties of The Villages sales representative has pitched in to help the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Christmas program.

The sales rep, Greg Yoder, manned a table Friday afternoon filled with beautiful poinsettias in the drive-thru area behind the Properties of The Villages sales office at Lake Sumter Landing. Yoder had contacted clients who had purchased homes from him over the 30 years he has been active in The Villages and asked them to donate a toy to the sheriff’s Christmas program. He promised each client who came in a beautiful poinsettia in return for their donation.

More than 50 Villagers pitched in to aid Yoder’s effort to support the Sheriff’s Office Christmas Program which benefits children in all areas of Sumter County. Toys donated ranged from Barbie dolls to bicycles.

Captain Robert Siemer was on the scene to thank each Villager as they helped collect donated toys. Siemer, who has been district commander in The Villages for several years, said he is “always impressed by the generosity of Villagers.” Siemer brought a truck to haul the donated items to the sheriff’s office annex on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard.