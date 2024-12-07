39.9 F
Saturday, December 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Wayne Vernon Ganey passed December 1st, 2024, in Thomasville, Georgia, born on Monday April 6th, 1942. He lived in Dixie, Georgia.

Wayne was a really good guy who never met a stranger. If anyone needed help all Wayne asked is for them to be his friend.

He liked to fish, ride his ATV, and visit friends. He went to church when he was able.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his father, Vernon Ganey, Mother, Inez Driggers Ganey, and son Darrell Allen Ganey.

He is survived by his companion of 22 yrs, Glenna F Brannon, son, Kenneth Ganey, daughter, Naomi Sienegal, 8 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.

The Funeral Service is going to be Saturday, December 7th there will be a viewing 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Banks/Page Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster Street Wildwood, Florida 34785.

Interment will take place at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

