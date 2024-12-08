Theodore Chittick Jr.

Theodore Chittick, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 13, 2024 at his home in the Villages. He was born April 5th 1937 in Newport Rhode Island to Theodore and Bertha Chittick.

He graduated in 1955 from Durfee High School in Fall River, Mass. He joined the US Army in 1956 and was stationed at Fairchild AFB in Washington State where he was a member of the 10th Anti-Aircraft Battalion.

He is survived by his wife, Judith of 42 years; daughters Victoria Chittick and Deborah Rowe; stepdaughters Barbara Evans and the late Dianne Benafield; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Ted was employed for over 35 years as a Media Advertising Credit Manager for both the Miami Herald and Palm Beach Newspapers. Ted enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind, gentle, loving husband, father, and a fun Pop Pop. His friends will remember his quick wit and all the good times they spent together. Per Ted’s wishes, there will be no service, but to keep his family in your prayers and to know that he is no longer in pain. We will carry his memory in our hearts.