66.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 8, 2024
type here...

Theodore Chittick Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Theodore Chittick Jr.
Theodore Chittick Jr.

Theodore Chittick, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 13, 2024 at his home in the Villages. He was born April 5th 1937 in Newport Rhode Island to Theodore and Bertha Chittick.

He graduated in 1955 from Durfee High School in Fall River, Mass. He joined the US Army in 1956 and was stationed at Fairchild AFB in Washington State where he was a member of the 10th Anti-Aircraft Battalion.

He is survived by his wife, Judith of 42 years; daughters Victoria Chittick and Deborah Rowe; stepdaughters Barbara Evans and the late Dianne Benafield; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Ted was employed for over 35 years as a Media Advertising Credit Manager for both the Miami Herald and Palm Beach Newspapers. Ted enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind, gentle, loving husband, father, and a fun Pop Pop. His friends will remember his quick wit and all the good times they spent together. Per Ted’s wishes, there will be no service, but to keep his family in your prayers and to know that he is no longer in pain. We will carry his memory in our hearts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty should use his energy for more positive pursuits

A reader from the Village of Hadley says it’s time for Ed McGinty to use his energy for more positive pursuits.

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident suggests that Ed McGinty try looking in the mirror.

Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

A Village of Amelia resident recommends that columnist Marsha Shearer try tuning into Fox News and get a more informed opinion.

Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

A Village of LaBelle reader says it’s time for Ed McGinty to “let it go” and she scolds Villages-News.com for publishing his Letters to the Editor.

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Photos