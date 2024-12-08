Theresa Macri

Theresa Lupo Macri (91) passed away on December 1, 2024. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rocco Macri, her children Michael Macri (Lorren Becker Macri), Richard Macri (Robin Macri), Donna Hosley Kimmel (John Kimmel) and her grandchildren Emma Macri McGill (Camden McGill) and Timothy Macri.

Theresa was born June 11, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York to Peter N. and Mae Lupo.

Theresa grew up in Cambria Heights, New York and was a legal secretary for her entire working career. She met her husband Rocco on a blind date in 1955 and Rocco told her on that date that he would marry her. Two years later, on September 27, 1957, they tied the knot and spent the next 67 years building a beautiful life together. When they both finally retired, they moved to Florida and really began enjoying life to the fullest. They loved to travel and socialize. They went on 33 cruises, traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska to name a few.

In her free time, she loved to crochet, make Afghan blankets, baby blankets (which her granddaughter Emma still has and cherishes to this day), beaded flowers, and 3D art. She loved baking and if you were lucky enough to be around during the holidays or special events, you experienced her famous Holiday Cookies (aka Letter Cookies). In her later years she enjoyed painting and puzzles.

Theresa was always able to find the beauty in everything. She was happiest when she was around family and friends. She lit up at the sight of a good jelly donut, loved taco bell, and always had room for candy after every meal, even after saying she was full.

She will always be loved and greatly missed by her family and friends. Her children thank her for always believing in them, giving them good character through her good example, and shaping them into the people they are today.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Trinity Therapy FL, PO Box 61, Oxford, FL 34484 in memory of Theresa Macri.

Special thanks to Jodi, Clint, Kipp, and Brooke, her amazing therapists over the past 2 years who kept her going.