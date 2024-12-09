74 F
Monday, December 9, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Frances Edith Graszer, age 92, formerly of Wheeling, IL passed away peacefully at her home in The Villages, Florida on December 8, 2024. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Fred Graszer.

She is survived by her five children, Kathy (Jim) Blouch, Lynn Fergus, Fred (Karen) Graszer, Greg (Deb) Graszer, and Matt (Kathy) Graszer, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, “Mimi” was known for her optimism and resilience, never ceasing to amaze those who knew her. Frances was also preceded in death by siblings Loretta Kostak, Grace Schreier and Jim Werdell, and son-in-law Bill Fergus.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Illinois.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Society of the Little Flower or St Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, FL

