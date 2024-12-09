Samuel A. Roose

Sam Roose, age 87, passed away at his home on November 24, 2024 surrounded by his adoring family. The son of Eleanor and George A. Roose, who was president and CEO of Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

Sam is survived by Earlene Roose, his loving wife of 67 years; son Chris and Sandy Roose; daughter Vicki and Steve Newman; brother Bill Roose; sister-in-law Camille Watson; brother-in-law Bob Watson; grandson Dustin Roose; great granddaughter Kinsley Roose; and nieces Cammie Watson and Melanie Roose.

Sam’s kindness, generosity and lust for life was something to behold. As his son says: “My dad was one guy you’d want to know. I will forever be proud of my father. He was instrumental in helping me shape my life.” His daughter echoes this sentiment.

“My dad was selfless on so many levels. Even though he was allergic to horses, he embraced my love of horses, even allowing me to own one. He didn’t care who needed help, he was ready to be of service. Whatever it took, he was in,” his daughter says.

Sam was a man who believed in what is now often deemed old-fashioned values. He opened doors; was the first to pick up the dinner tab; and would always make time to help his loved ones troubleshoot obstacles. Sam seriously had your back!

Whether gracefully dancing to Black Velvet at the Waterfront Inn with his stunning and highly stylish wife to working on NASA spaceships (yes, real rockets!) to owning a 260-acre citrus grove, Sam was always ready to dive into his next adventure. He was fearless. He welcomed challenges and loved to problem solve. The breadth of his vast and diverse accomplishments is truly movie material.

To name just a few of his roles…

ROCKET MAN: Pad Leader, Grumman Aerospace Corp. at the Kennedy Space Center where he coordinated tests and modifications to the Lunar Excursion Module used in Apollo 16 and 17 flights.

FRUIT FRENZY: Partner and Resident Manager of Roose Groves on Merrit Island where he oversaw 260 acres of citrus fruit.

JOY RIDE: Vice President of Engineering, International Amusement Devises in Sandusky, Ohio where he supervised and coordinated the installation of numerous rides; and represented the company at international trade shows, including the United States, Germany, Japan, and Mexico. As a consultant to Emerald Point, he completed a nine-ride park in a mere 64 days.

DANCE FEVER: Sam and Earlene co-founded The Villages’ LeDebonaires Dance Club.

Sam’s shining spirit will be deeply missed. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Hospice.