74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 9, 2024
type here...

Terrance Lee Skarda

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Terrance Lee Skarda
Terrance Lee Skarda

Terrance L Skarda 83 of The villages Fl passed away Saturday Nov 16 2024 under the care of Cornerstone Hospice, Villages Hospital, Dr Sundeep Shah, Dr Melchor Madarang, Dr David Lew, & Dr Dottie Cook along with the staff at Davita South since 2021.

He was born on Nov 09,1941 in Two Rivers Wi. He was my man, a good man and friend to many. Grew up in Milwaukee. a tough neighborhood in the late 40”s. Education wasn’t his bag. Went to school – in one door & out the other. Truant officers brought him back, but always left again. Had 2-3 jobs – snow shoveling etc to help support siblings. Went to trade school –meat butchering, shoe maker/repair. Wasn’t afraid to tackle any job or hobby. Got married in 1960 with a child on the way. Worked at Dept of Public Works as a heavy equipment operator in Manitowoc Wi. For 32 yrs. usually had 2 jobs. Became the 1st videographer on site in the state of Wi. VCR Studios.

Moved to Fl 1998 with Marilyn Schrimpf. Married Oct 15 2005

They owned Porky’s Gourmet Grilling, 1998-2005. Golf Cart Battery Solution 2009-2013. We did painting, installed windows, metal detecting, bought storage units and lastly due to health – looking for coins worth a few $. Terry loved to play poker.

Volunteered and member at Hope Lutheran, American Legion and Wi Club Paradise Ctr

Survived by wife, Marilyn, son Ron Skarda Florence Wi. & also Fl. Grandaughter Tara (Michael) Bastian, 2 great grandsons Masen & Gaven of Newton Wi. Marilyn’s children: Terry (Vicky) Dawn (Dan), Darrell, Wendy (Curt) Andy (Trish) who called him father Terry.

Preceded in death by first wife Jean M Skarda and son Randy Skarda. parents Esther Mertens & Ken Skarda

Written by Terry & Marilyn

Peace to all, see you in the clouds

A Memorial service will be held Wednesday December 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Cornerstone Hospice web site or Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avienda Los Angelos, The Villages Fl 32159.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty has been a nuisance since we moved to The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says that Ed McGinty is a nuisance and wants him banned from Villages-News.com.

What’s the deal with trash bag?

A reader from the Village of Santo Domingo is wondering about a bag of trash that has not been picked up in The Villages.

Ed McGinty loves the attention

A Village of Hemingway contends it is clear that Ed McGinty loves all of the attention he has been getting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pipe failures and ‘sinkholes’ in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident wants to offer a clarification about pipes and sinkholes in The Villages.

Ed McGinty should use his energy for more positive pursuits

A reader from the Village of Hadley says it’s time for Ed McGinty to use his energy for more positive pursuits.

Photos