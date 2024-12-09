Terrance Lee Skarda

Terrance L Skarda 83 of The villages Fl passed away Saturday Nov 16 2024 under the care of Cornerstone Hospice, Villages Hospital, Dr Sundeep Shah, Dr Melchor Madarang, Dr David Lew, & Dr Dottie Cook along with the staff at Davita South since 2021.

He was born on Nov 09,1941 in Two Rivers Wi. He was my man, a good man and friend to many. Grew up in Milwaukee. a tough neighborhood in the late 40”s. Education wasn’t his bag. Went to school – in one door & out the other. Truant officers brought him back, but always left again. Had 2-3 jobs – snow shoveling etc to help support siblings. Went to trade school –meat butchering, shoe maker/repair. Wasn’t afraid to tackle any job or hobby. Got married in 1960 with a child on the way. Worked at Dept of Public Works as a heavy equipment operator in Manitowoc Wi. For 32 yrs. usually had 2 jobs. Became the 1st videographer on site in the state of Wi. VCR Studios.

Moved to Fl 1998 with Marilyn Schrimpf. Married Oct 15 2005

They owned Porky’s Gourmet Grilling, 1998-2005. Golf Cart Battery Solution 2009-2013. We did painting, installed windows, metal detecting, bought storage units and lastly due to health – looking for coins worth a few $. Terry loved to play poker.

Volunteered and member at Hope Lutheran, American Legion and Wi Club Paradise Ctr

Survived by wife, Marilyn, son Ron Skarda Florence Wi. & also Fl. Grandaughter Tara (Michael) Bastian, 2 great grandsons Masen & Gaven of Newton Wi. Marilyn’s children: Terry (Vicky) Dawn (Dan), Darrell, Wendy (Curt) Andy (Trish) who called him father Terry.

Preceded in death by first wife Jean M Skarda and son Randy Skarda. parents Esther Mertens & Ken Skarda

Written by Terry & Marilyn

Peace to all, see you in the clouds

A Memorial service will be held Wednesday December 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Cornerstone Hospice web site or Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avienda Los Angelos, The Villages Fl 32159.