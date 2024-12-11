Harry J. Driggers

Harry J. Driggers was born in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday, March 22, 1944, and passed away in Wildwood on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. He was a husband, son, brother, daddy and Pawpaw. His family often referred to him as The Man, The Myth, The Legend.

At an early age the family moved to Dade City where Harry graduated from high school and started working on a ranch following his love of horses. He also rode in local rodeos and loved doing that. But his career began when he was hired by Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in 1967. In October 1968, he was hired by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office where he remained until his retirement on August 31, 1998. During his time in law enforcement, he served as a Deputy, Sgt. Over Detective Division, Sgt. over Road Patrol, and Lt. Watch Commander – his last position.

Harry moved back to Wildwood in 2000 and he and his wife, Faye (Burnsed) traveled all over the United States. Their favorite place was Wyoming, where they went to Yellowstone National Park many times. Their longest trip was their drive to Alaska and back. After their traveling days were done, Harry spent many hours on his acreage. He would use his tractor, Old Henry, to do whatever was needed. He also spent many hours in his barn, which was kept swept and orderly. Everything had a place, and one should put back what one borrowed. He was so happy on his property wearing an old straw hat, and riding in his golf cart or Old Henry or his John Deere mower. Life was good for him. He loved his Rhondhylan Ranch.

Harry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice “Faye” (Burnsed), his daughter Rhonda and husband Dale Davidson, grandson Dylan Groves and wife Ashley – Bonus Grandsons Wade Davidson (Mackenzie) and Darryl Davidson (Elizabeth), sister Jeri Bienvenue (Ernie).

He was proceeded in death by his parents Henry and Naomi (Rozar) Driggers, his sisters Faith Albritton, Charlotte Mercer and Sarah “Pat” Vosmus.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.