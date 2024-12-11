Officials hesitant about spending $808,913 to replace carpet at Savannah Center

Officials are hesitant about spending $808,913 to replace the carpet at Savannah Center.

Members of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday tapped on the brakes with regard to a recommendation to replace the 22-year-old carpet with luxury vinyl tile.

Mike Harris of District Property Management noted that the carpet is the original carpet that was put down prior to the Savannah Center’s opening more than two decades ago.

AAC member Don Deakin said he believes stripping out the carpet and replacing it with luxury vinyl tile would be a radical departure for Savannah Center, which is funded with amenity money paid by residents north of County Road 466.

“It would be changing the character of this facility. Savannah Center is a showplace,” Deakin said. “It was never designed to be like the other facilities.”

For many years, Savannah Center has been a primary venue for shows and gala events in The Villages. Even with the rise of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and now The Tracy Performing Arts Center at The Villages High School at Middelton, Savannah Center’s star power has not dimmed.

AAC Chair Donna Kempa was concerned about the possible length of a closure for the floor project at Savannah Center. When told it could take up to 45 days, she expressed concern about such a lengthy closure of a facility which is central to many social activities in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

AAC member Rich Cole said he would like to see samples of the proposed luxury vinyl tile, which is growing in popularity for its appearance and durability.

