Eulon Leiter, age 78 passed away November 23, 2024. Born on Nov. 9, 1946 in Asherton, Texas.

She lived in San Angelo, Texas and graduated San Angelo Central High School and attended Angelo State University. After her marriage to Larry L. Leiter in 1968, his career took them to many states. Her working career was in the medical/dental field in many locations as they traveled.

After moving to The Villages in 2005, she and Larry did work for a few years and after retirement has enjoyed a social life with many friends.old and new. Her interest included, cooking, socializing, cards and games, entertaining and travel.

Survivors include Larry L. Leiter her husband of 56 years, sister, D’Aun Taylor and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sumter Co. Humane Society or any rescue facility for abused, abandoned animals.

