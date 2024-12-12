James Davenport

55.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 12, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
James LeRoy Davenport, 78, entered the Lord’s presence on November 21, 2024.

Jim was born in Kansas City, MO, graduated from Southeast High School, and served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Marian Baxter Jackson in 1970. They are blessed with four children, nine grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

As a yielded Christian, God opened doors for him to become a pilot, corporate pilot, and Chief Pilot of Newell Company in Rockford, IL. In retirement, Jim and Marian traveled the USA for two years. When they got to The Villages, FL, they knew they were home. Jim enjoyed the Men Finishing Well group, water volleyball, golf, and fellowship with great friends.

At Calvary Orlando Church, he thrived in connecting with new people and helping them feel at home. Jim loved the Lord, his church, and the Calvary Orlando pastors. He would want any expressions of love to be given to Calvary Orlando at CalvaryOrlando.com.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lillian Davenport, son Adam, and son-in-law, Scott Adams. He leaves behind his wife, Marian, daughters Johnna (Tim) Held, Wendy Adams, and Debbie Davenport, nine grandchildren, a great-grandson, brother Tom (Teresa) Davenport, and sister Sue (Duane) Dawson.

His Celebration of Life will be held at Better Life Church, 7279 Warm Springs Avenue, Wildwood, FL, on January 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Interment is at 1:30 p.m. at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

