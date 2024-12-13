Elaine V. Grosse

Elaine Virginia Grosse,102, passed away on December 11, 2024. She was born September 4th, 1922, in Scandinavia, Wisconsin, daughter of Elmer and Clara.

She had one sister Clarice. During WWII Elaine helped make radios for the soldiers overseas. She was a proud homemaker and raised her family in Niles, Illinois. She was also very active in their Lutheran Church. She moved to The Villages 12 years ago with her son John. She enjoyed being a member of the Elaine club.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband Milton.

Elaine is survived by her three sons: John (Jeanette), Milton (Janice), Howard (Vicki), her grandchildren: Clayton, Cliff, Mathew, Kyle, Traci, and eight great grandchildren.