Ellen Mary Sweet

Ellen Mary Sweet, 87 years-old, passed away on December 12, 2024. She shared an incredible marriage with her beloved husband, Robert Raymond Sweet, cherishing over 56 years together in their little yellow house in Hudson, Ma.

Love was all around in their home, where family was always at the center of Ellen’s heart. She was always laughing or smiling at her grandchildren’s jokes, finding immense joy in the simple, beautiful moments of life. A coffee and dessert lover, Ellen Loved a good conversation over something “sweet” to eat. Ellen was known for her timeless sense of style and was always fashionable, radiating elegance and charm wherever she went.

Her love for life and people was evident in her dedication to her work. She proudly worked at the Christmas Tree Shops until the age of 80, building connections and brightening the days of everyone she encountered. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts to William and Irene Atchue, Ellen grew up in North Grafton, Ma then moved to Hudson, Ma where she lived until this past year before moving to The Villages, Florida. Ellen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Raymond Sweet.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Camilleri and her husband Mark Camilleri from The Villages, FL, her son David Sweet and his wife Renee from Clearwater, FL, her daughter Darlene Sweet from Roswell, GA and her daughter Carrie Johnson from Hopkinton, MA. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren; Erica (Young) Strader and her husband Eric Strader, Christopher Young, Jr. and his wife Destiny Young, Justin Young and his wife Laura Slanc, Brandon Donahue, Krystina (Sweet) Westerfield and her husband Kenneth Westerfield, Alexander Sweet, Ciara Johnson, Chloe Johnson, her sweet great grandchildren Chase Young, Atlas Young, Eila Strader (arriving April 2025) and her loving step-grandchildren; Jenna Oppenlaender, Kyle Camilleri, Kaila Camilleri, Alyssa Camilleri and Evan Camilleri.

She was predeceased by her siblings Shirley Demas, William Atchue, Muriel Wheeler, Norman Atchue and survived by her brother Charles Atchue of North Grafton, Ma.

A devoted Catholic, Ellen was a member of Christ the King Church in Hudson, Ma. She was a kind, generous, and sweet woman who was loved by everyone she met. She found joy in bird watching, tending to her plants and garden, and sharing her warm spirit with those around her. Feeling the warmth of the sun and spending time with her family was so special to her. Her infectious sense of humor could brighten any room, bringing smiles to all that new her. Her kindness touched everyone, and she will be profoundly missed by her family.

Services and Memorial Contributions A funeral service date for family and friends (tentative for December 27, 2024) is planned at the New Notre Dame Cemetery in Southbridge, Ma at 11:00 a.m.