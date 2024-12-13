Unlicensed driver from Cuba nabbed in truck rented from Lowe’s

An unlicensed driver from Cuba was nabbed in a truck rented from Lowe’s.

Yoandy Perez Paz, 32, of Deland, was driving the white rented pickup truck at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts.

Perez Paz, who is not a U.S. citizen, handed the officer a work card. He admitted he does not have a driver’s license. Through a translator, Perez Paz indicated he has been living in the United States for three years.

The native of Cuba was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.