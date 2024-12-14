Margaret Dolores Special

Margaret Dolores Special, or as mom would say, my friends can call me Peg.

Passed away on December 5, 2024. Peg was born in Newport Rhode Island on March 5, 1933.

She attended Saint Catherines High School in Newport RI. She loved walking to and from school with her lifelong best friend Barbara. During her 70 years of employment she had many jobs; waitress, hand assembler, cook at a Fraternity house at Penn State University and retired from cooking at Mt Nittany Hospital in State College Pa.

Mom loved music and dancing and continued dancing 3 nights a week into her mid 80s. She never stopped loving her music. She was known for her homemade desserts and wonderful Christmas cookies. She was the proud mom to 3 daughters and 1 son.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen(Lance) Delipski, Francine (Joe) Amoroso, and Donna McCabe. Her sisters Mary Lou Santos and Cathleen Wakester and her brothers Larry Dennis (Winnie) and Bill Dennis. She had 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her devoted friends, Marcia Wilkens, Alice Mitchell, Barbara Ann Croley, Helen and Jane in Pennsylvania and Reny and Ray her dancing partners.

Hugs and many thanks to everyone in her life who loved her for her humor and sassiness, especially Marcia who was always there for us.

She was preceded in death by her son David Paschoal, sister Pauline Watson, her brother Paul Dennis and Barbara Cross, her best friend for 80 years.