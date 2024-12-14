Veronica Purkey

Veronica Purkey was born Veronica Jeanette Smith on November 8th 1951 in Anderson Indiana, and passed away on December 9th at Leesburg, FL after a brief illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Alice Smith, and a brother, Roger Smith.

She is survived by the love of her life and best friend of 50 years, Bruce; three children: Robyn Wassman (Scott), India White (Brooks), and Justin Purkey (Francisco Serpa); and four grandchildren: Taylor Briggs, Derek Briggs, Victoria Wassman, and Ryan Wassman; and a brother, Glen Smith. Not least she leaves behind her beloved hound dog Lincoln.

Veronica lived for her family: she loved them dearly and was much loved in return. She and Bruce started their married life in their hometown of Anderson, IN. Over the years they moved to Philadelphia before moving to Northwest Arkansas where she helped Bruce start a new business in 1990. In 2017 she and Bruce moved to The Villages, FL and loved their new lifestyle-amazing neighbors, lots of golf, Rummikub, and cards; and of course the great Florida weather.

She loved to spend time with her family, either at her home in The Villages or traveling with them-preferably to Las Vegas! The only thing that made her happier than being called “Mom” was being called “Nana.” In the last year she and Bruce traveled to the Caribbean, then had two 50th anniversary celebrations with their kids-one in New York City and one in Savannah, GA. She loved her Chardonnay and playing cards with her friends and her husband and kids and grandkids. She loved to laugh. She made us laugh-with her or at her, she didn’t care as long as we were all laughing. She enjoyed her life so much. She was there for her family when we needed her. She is missed more than she could have ever imagined.

Please join us for a celebration of life ceremony at Brownwood Hotel 3003 Brownwood Blvd The Villages, FL 32163 on Sunday December 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers we ask for donations in her name to your local animal shelter or the humane society.