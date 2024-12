A traumatic injury was reported after a golf cart rollover crash in The Villages.

The accident occurred at about 3 p.m. Monday on the multi-modal path in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, not far from the entrance to the Village of St. James.

The Villages Public Safety Department confirmed that one person was transported as a trauma alert to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.