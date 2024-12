This white ibis was mucking about in the mud foraging for worms and small crustaceans when he came across this good-sized bullfrog. At first, it appeared that he didn’t know what to do, but he quickly figured it out and gulped it down in one huge bite at a pond near Everglades Recreation Center. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!