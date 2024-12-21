53.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Air Supply set to perform in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The soft rock duo Air Supply is set to perform in The Villages.

The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at TheSharon.com, in person at the box office, or by calling the box office (352)753-3229.

Air Supply
Air Supply

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have a huge catalogue of hits. “Lost in Love” was named song of the year in 1980 and along with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies. In 1983, they recorded “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” written by Jim Steinman, which solidified the group as a permanent force in modern music. The song was included on The Greatest Hits album, which sold 7 million copies in the United States alone.

“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” each achieved multi-million plays on the radio.

Photos