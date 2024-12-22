Big Lots closing all stores, including several near The Villages

Big Lots is closing over 1,000 locations across the United States, including several within close proximity of The Villages, just a few months after the company unsuccessfully attempted to sell off its assets and stave off closure.

On Thursday, Big Lots, Inc. announced that it would be closing all of its stores after failing to come to a purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management.

“Big Lots, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it does not anticipate completing its previously announced asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management, though it continues to work toward completing an alternative going concern transaction with Nexus or another party,” reads the statement from the company.

The company says that now, it is preparing to commence going out of business sales at all of its remaining locations in the coming days “to protect the value of its estate.”

“The Company believes that the GOB sales will not preclude it from effectuating a going concern transaction,” according to the statement.

Big Lots’ President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Thorn says that the company will continue serving customers in-store and online and will announce closure dates soon.

In August, Ocala-News.com reported that the locations in Ocala were not among the 100 locations that were permanently closing. Several weeks after that first report, Big Lots filed for bankruptcy.

The locations closest to The Villages that will permanently close include Leesburg (923 N 14th Street), Eustis (405 Plaza Drive), Inverness (445 E Highland Boulevard), Crystal River (146 SE US Hwy 19), and Gainesville (2323 NW 13th Street).

At least three of the Big Lots locations closing nearby are located in Ocala, just thirty minutes north of The Villages.

Founded in 1967 by Sol Shenk as Consolidated Stores, the chain announced the Odd Lots/Big Lots closeout chain in 1982. During its 57-year-run, Big Lots grew to over 1,400 locations and employed over 30,000 individuals.

The stores were known for their discounted items and overstock merchandise, with some locations (including at least one in Ocala) also selling furniture.