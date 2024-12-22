46 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 22, 2024
type here...

Big Lots closing all stores, including several near The Villages

By Jeremiah Delgado
Comments

Big Lots is closing over 1,000 locations across the United States, including several within close proximity of The Villages, just a few months after the company unsuccessfully attempted to sell off its assets and stave off closure.

On Thursday, Big Lots, Inc. announced that it would be closing all of its stores after failing to come to a purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management.

“Big Lots, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it does not anticipate completing its previously announced asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management, though it continues to work toward completing an alternative going concern transaction with Nexus or another party,” reads the statement from the company.

The company says that now, it is preparing to commence going out of business sales at all of its remaining locations in the coming days “to protect the value of its estate.”

“The Company believes that the GOB sales will not preclude it from effectuating a going concern transaction,” according to the statement.

Big Lots’ President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Thorn says that the company will continue serving customers in-store and online and will announce closure dates soon.

In August, Ocala-News.com reported that the locations in Ocala were not among the 100 locations that were permanently closing. Several weeks after that first report, Big Lots filed for bankruptcy.

The locations closest to The Villages that will permanently close include Leesburg (923 N 14th Street), Eustis (405 Plaza Drive), Inverness (445 E Highland Boulevard), Crystal River (146 SE US Hwy 19), and Gainesville (2323 NW 13th Street).

At least three of the Big Lots locations closing nearby are located in Ocala, just thirty minutes north of The Villages.

Founded in 1967 by Sol Shenk as Consolidated Stores, the chain announced the Odd Lots/Big Lots closeout chain in 1982. During its 57-year-run, Big Lots grew to over 1,400 locations and employed over 30,000 individuals.

The stores were known for their discounted items and overstock merchandise, with some locations (including at least one in Ocala) also selling furniture.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are residents paying for advertising on the bridge at Spanish Springs?

A Villager is wondering why amenity money is being used to light up the bridge with advertising for The Villages.

Banning of faith-based Batterers Intervention Program in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader laments a decision by lawmakers to hand the reins of the Batterers Intervention Programs over to a state agency.

Trump’s choice for ambassador to Israel doesn’t recognize Palestinians

A reader from Milwaukee points out that Trump’s choice for ambassador to Israel doesn’t recognize the Palestinian people.

Elon Musk has a new puppet

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it looks like Elon Musk has a new puppet.

If structures are suddenly ‘amenities’ residents will be driven out of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident fears that if structures like bridges and the Lake Sumter Landing dock are suddenly “amenities” residents will be driven out of The Villages by astronomically high amenity fees.

Photos